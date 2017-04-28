Indian shares end lower; post biggest weekly gain in six

April 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday, retreating from record highs hit this week as investors booked profits ahead of a long weekend, but indexes still posted their biggest weekly gain in six.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.37 percent lower at 29,918.40, but gained 1.88 percent for the week. The broader NSE index closed down 0.41 percent at 9,304.05, but was up 2 percent for the week.

Both indexes posted their fourth straight month of gains.

