Indian shares end flat; banks decline

May 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended flat on Tuesday, with banks contributing most to the decline after a rally in the previous session, while investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd .

The broader NSE index ended up 0.03 percent at 9,316.85, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.02 percent higher at 29,933.25.

Ambuja Cements and ACC were down 1.2 percent and 0.6 percent respectively, while State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda fell about 1 percent each.

