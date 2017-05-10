FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NSE index crosses 9,400; Bharti Airtel leads
May 10, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 3 months ago

India's NSE index crosses 9,400; Bharti Airtel leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - India's NSE index gained on Wednesday and breached the 9,400 level for the first time as consumer stocks rallied on better monsoon forecast, while index heavyweight Bharti Airtel surged after reporting strong subscriber growth.

The broader NSE index ended 0.97 percent higher at 9,407.30, while the benchmark BSE index closed up 1.05 percent at 30,248.17 after hitting a record high earlier in the session.

Bharti Airtel gained about 8 percent while Hindustan Unilever rose 4.7 percent.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

