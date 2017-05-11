FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares rise; auto stocks rally
May 11, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 3 months ago

Indian shares rise; auto stocks rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up at the close of trade on Thursday after retreating from record highs earlier in the day, with auto stocks boosted by expectations interest rates will fall after an official forecast of a better monsoon eased inflation fears.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.16 percent at 9,422.40, while the benchmark BSE index ended marginally higher at 30,250.98.

The NSE Auto index rose 1.04 percent, led by gains in Eicher Motors, which closed up 5.7 percent.

For the mid-day report, click

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

