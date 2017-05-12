FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares snap four days of gains; inflation data awaited
May 12, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 3 months ago

Indian shares snap four days of gains; inflation data awaited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday, after jumping to record highs twice this week, as investors turned cautious ahead of inflation data and booked profits in recent outperformers.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.23 percent at 9,400.90, but was up 1.24 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.21 percent lower at 30,188.15, but was up 1.10 percent for the week.

Both indexes snapped four straight sessions of gains.

Eicher Motors snapped five consecutive sessions of gains to end 1.1 percent lower, while Ashok Leyland fell 1.2 percent after a two-day rally.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

