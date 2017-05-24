FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares fall on border tensions; Tata Motors rallies
May 24, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 3 months ago

Indian shares fall on border tensions; Tata Motors rallies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - India's main NSE index posted its fourth session of losses in five on Wednesday as investors were unnerved by border tensions with Pakistan and on the expiry of derivatives contracts this week.

The broader NSE index closed 0.27 percent lower at 9,360.55, while the benchmark BSE index ended down 0.21 percent at 30,301.64.

However, Tata Motors Ltd rose 4.2 percent after posting better-than-expected earnings late on Tuesday.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

