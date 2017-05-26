FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's BSE index ends above 31,000, sets record
May 26, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 3 months ago

India's BSE index ends above 31,000, sets record

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - The benchmark BSE index rallied on Friday to end above 31,000 for the first time, as higher derivatives rollover led to strong follow-up buying in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and ITC Ltd .

The BSE index closed up 0.9 percent at 31,028.21, after hitting a high of 31,074.07.

The NSE index rose 0.9 percent to end at 9,595.10, after touching a record high of 9,604.90.

For the week, the NSE index gained 1.77 percent while the BSE index rose 1.85 percent.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

