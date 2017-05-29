Indian shares hit record closing highs; Reliance Comm falls

May 29 (Reuters) - India's benchmark BSE index edged higher to a record close for a third consecutive session as consumer goods stocks gained, but broader advances were capped by falls in companies that posted weak results such as Reliance Communications.

The BSE index gained 0.26 percent to hit a record close of 31,109.28 points.

Meanwhile, the broader NSE index ended up 0.1 percent at an all-time closing high of 9,604.90 points, marking a second consecutive record close.

