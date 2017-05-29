FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Indian shares hit record closing highs; Reliance Comm falls
#Financials
May 29, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 3 months ago

Indian shares hit record closing highs; Reliance Comm falls

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - India's benchmark BSE index edged higher to a record close for a third consecutive session as consumer goods stocks gained, but broader advances were capped by falls in companies that posted weak results such as Reliance Communications.

The BSE index gained 0.26 percent to hit a record close of 31,109.28 points.

Meanwhile, the broader NSE index ended up 0.1 percent at an all-time closing high of 9,604.90 points, marking a second consecutive record close.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

