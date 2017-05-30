Indian shares edge up to record closes; Aurobindo Pharma surges

May 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.

The broader NSE index closed 0.2 percent higher at 9,624.55, while the benchmark BSE index rose 0.16 percent at 31,159.40.

Aurobindo Pharma ended 13.3 percent higher.

(Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)