Indian shares end flat; GDP data awaited

May 31 (Reuters) - India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.

The BSE index, which fell 0.04 percent on Wednesday, posted its fifth consecutive monthly gain.

The broader NSE index fell 0.03 percent, but gained 3.4 percent for May.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)