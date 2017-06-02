FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares post record closing high; clock fourth weekly gain
June 2, 2017 / 10:36 AM / 3 months ago

Indian shares post record closing high; clock fourth weekly gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares climbed on Friday to post record closing highs and a fourth consecutive weekly gain, with Hero MotoCorp Ltd leading the rise on strong monthly sales data.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.39 percent at 9,653.50, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.44 percent higher at 31,273.29.

The NSE and BSE indexes gained 0.61 percent and 0.79 percent, respectively, for the week.

Hero MotoCorp ended 3.1 percent higher.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

