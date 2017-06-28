June 28 India's NSE index ended below the 9,500 mark for the first time in over a month on Wednesday weighed down by stocks such as Reliance Industries Ltd amid concerns of higher valuations following a recent record-setting rally.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.21 percent at 9,491.25, posting its sixth straight session of losses.

The benchmark BSE index was 0.40 percent lower at 30,834.32, its lowest close since May 25.

