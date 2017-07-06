BRIEF-Versapay, RBC enters agreement to offer ARC to business customers
* Versapay Corp- Royal Bank Of Canada enters agreement with Versapay to offer ARC to business customers under RBC brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Indian shares ended higher for a second consecutive session on Thursday, as state-owned lenders such as State Bank of India led the gains, while hopes of strong corporate earnings also lifted sentiment.
The BSE index ended 0.4 percent higher at a record closing of 31,369.34.
The broader NSE index closed up 0.38 percent at 9,674.55. Earlier in the session, the index breached the 9,700 mark for the first time in a month.
The Nifty PSU Bank index ended 2.4 percent higher and posted its second consecutive session of gains.
(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
CAIRO, July 6 Egypt will hike electricity prices by up to 42 percent this fiscal year for households but keep energy subsidies in place three years longer than expected, Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker said on Thursday.