FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Indian shares fall; post 4th straight weekly gain
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
The Trump Administration
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
Value of U.S. deals in China sinks on rising trade tensions
Business
Value of U.S. deals in China sinks on rising trade tensions
Booming cyber security job market boon for hackers
Cyber Risk
Booming cyber security job market boon for hackers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2017 / 10:22 AM / an hour ago

Indian shares fall; post 4th straight weekly gain

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday, after hitting record highs in each of the previous four sessions, as disappointing quarterly earnings weighed on bank and pharmaceutical shares.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.06 percent at 10,014.50, but was up 1 percent for the week. The benchmark BSE index ended 0.23 percent lower at 32,309.88, but was still 0.88 percent higher for the week.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and ICICI Bank Ltd fell 5.9 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, after reporting weak quarterly results.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.