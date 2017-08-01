FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Indian shares end at record close; Eicher Motors leads
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Politics
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
North Korean defectors surge
North Korea
North Korean defectors surge
In Canada, a nation of realtors braces for the end of the boom
Canada
In Canada, a nation of realtors braces for the end of the boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 2 hours ago

Indian shares end at record close; Eicher Motors leads

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares on Tuesday closed at their highest ever level for a second session in a row as automakers such as Eicher Motors Ltd advanced on upbeat monthly sales a day before a key central bank policy meeting.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.37 percent at 10,114.65, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.19 percent higher at 32,575.17.

The gains come a day before the Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.