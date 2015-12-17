FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-India's BSE index briefly turns negative before firming up
December 17, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-India's BSE index briefly turns negative before firming up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of U.S. Fed move in first paragraph to Wednesday from Tuesday)

MUMBAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - India’s BSE index briefly turned negative on Thursday after rising as much as 0.65 percent as investors booked profits even as Asian markets rallied after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, as expected, on Wednesday.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.02 percent to 25,488.54 but recovered to trade with marginal gains.

Both the BSE and the broader NSE index were trading slightly firmer at 0459 GMT. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

