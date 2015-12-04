Indian shares hit over 2-week low amid global sell-off

* NSE index down 0.7 pct, BSE index lower 0.6 pct

* Blue-chip stocks lead decline

* Rupee hits lowest since September 2013

MUMBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit their lowest level in more than two weeks and headed for their third session of losses on Friday, tracking a global sell-off after the European Central Bank’s (ECB) stimulus package fell well short of markets’ high expectations.

The ECB cut its deposit rate deeper into negative territory and extended its asset buying by six months on Thursday.

However, its rate cut of 0.10 percentage point, to -0.30 percent, was smaller than a 0.15 to 0.20 percentage point reduction many traders expected.

The Indian rupee too hit a more than two-year low against the greenback at 67.01 per dollar on Friday.

“Concerns of a U.S. interest rate hike, ECB’s stimulus package and impact of rains in Chennai are impacting the market,” said Alex Mathews, head of research at Geojit BNP Paribas.

The broader NSE index was 0.7 percent lower after falling as much as 1 percent to its lowest level since Nov. 19.

The benchmark BSE index was down 0.6 percent after falling as much as 0.94 percent to its lowest level since Nov. 19.

The BSE index was on track to record a decline of 1.6 percent for the week, while the NSE index headed for a drop of 1.62 percent.

Losses were lead by blue-chip stocks. Housing Development Finance Corp fell 1.7 percent, ITC declined 1.43 percent, and Reliance Industries dropped 1.2 percent.

Bucking the trend, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose as much as 6.5 percent after the company won U.S. FDA approval for generic Gleevec. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)