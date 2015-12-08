FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's benchmark BSE index hits 10-wk low; oil producers extend falls
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 8, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

India's benchmark BSE index hits 10-wk low; oil producers extend falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* BSE index falls as much as 0.5 pct to 10-wk low

* ONGC, oil producers fall as crude hits 7-yr low

* Caution ahead of Fed weighs; foreigners sell

MUMBAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - India’s BSE index was headed for a fifth consecutive daily loss on Tuesday after earlier hitting its weakest level since Sept. 29, as oil producers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp extended falls after crude prices tumbled to seven-year lows.

Crude prices have remained under pressure as global oversupply has been compounded by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) decision last week to keep output high, though on Tuesday they edged away from seven-year lows.

At the same time, emerging markets are bracing for the Fed to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade after its two-day meeting on Dec. 15-16.

Foreign investors have sold a net $1.6 billion in shares since the start of November, though they remain buyers of $3.3 billion so far this year.

“The weakness in crude is good for India. But the global weakness in commodities indicates that the global growth could slow down further,” said HDFC Securities in an email to clients.

The benchmark BSE index was down 0.4 percent at 1230 India time (0700 GMT) after earlier falling as much as 0.5 percent to a 10-week low.

The broader NSE index fell 0.35 percent after earlier losing as much as 0.4 percent to its weakest since Nov. 18.

Oil producers led the decliners, with ONGC losing 3.4 percent and headed for a fourth consecutive daily fall.

Broadly, foreign-owned blue chips were also lower, with HDFC Bank down 1.1 percent and Larsen & Toubro down 0.7 percent.

But software services exporters, which benefit from a weaker rupee rose, with Infosys Ltd up 1 percent. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.