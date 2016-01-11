Indian stocks hit 1-1/2-year lows as China baffles markets

* NSE index down 0.19 pct, BSE index down 0.14 pct

* TCS to report earnings on Tuesday

MUMBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell to 1-1/2-year lows on Monday on the back of continued worries about Chinese equities, but the market pared losses in the afternoon session to trade flat as European shares gained and as some investors saw domestic losses as overdone.

India’s NSE index has fallen 4.5 percent so far this year, as turbulent markets in China have raised doubts about Beijing’s ability to manage the world’s second-biggest economy.

But analysts feel India’s relatively stronger economic fundamentals will allow domestic markets to withstand shocks from China.

Instead investors are soon expected to shift focus to earnings, with Tata Consultancy Services due to kick off earnings on Tuesday.

“We’re seeing some short-covering, but worries about China still exist. I‘m not very optimistic about Q3 earnings, we could fall further,” said Alex Mathews, head of research at Geojit BNP Paribas

The broader NSE index was trading 0.19 percent lower at 0915 GMT after falling as much as 1.41 percent, its lowest since July 15, 2014.

The benchmark BSE index was trading 0.14 percent lower after falling as much as 1.35 percent, its lowest since June 2, 2014.

Oil stocks such as Cairn India, BPCL and ONGC fell between 1 percent and 3 percent each after global crude prices slipped 3 percent.

Sintex Industries fell as much as 7 percent after the company lowered its revenue guidance.

Shares in NSE heavyweight Reliance Industries were up 3 percent, building on the 1.23 percent gains from Friday.

Tata Motors gained 2.5 percent despite concerns of a slowdown in China affecting sales. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)