March 1, 2016 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

Indian stocks post best gain in over 2 yrs on regional cues, budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares jumped 3.4 percent on Tuesday to post their best single-day gain in more than two years as gains throughout Asia and relief about the government’s commitment to its fiscal deficit target for the next fiscal year boosted sentiment.

The broader NSE index rose 3.37 percent to end at 7,222.30, marking its biggest daily gain since September 2013 when India was in the midst of its worst currency crisis in more than two decades. It had earlier gained as much as 3.5 percent.

The benchmark BSE index jumped 3.38 percent.

For the midday report see (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

