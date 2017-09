NEW DELHI, April 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained in line with global markets on Monday, though caution crept in, as market awaits March-quarter earnings for companies, beginning with Infosys on Friday.

The broader NSE index closed 1.54 percent higher at 7,671.40, while the benchmark BSE index rose 1.36 percent to 25,008.53.

For the midday report, see (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)