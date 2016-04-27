Indian stocks volatile ahead of cenbank decisions, April expiry

* NSE index up 0.23 pct; BSE index rises 0.14 pct

* Focus on any hints on timing of future Fed rate hikes

* Axis Bank declines on bad loan woes

April 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares swung between gains and losses on Wednesday as investors stayed cautious ahead of U.S. and Japanese central bank policy decisions, while private sector lender Axis Bank fell on expectations of more bad loans in the current financial year.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady later in the day when its meeting ends. The Bank of Japan makes its policy decision on Thursday amid some speculation it could ramp up its already extensive monetary stimulus scheme.

Regional markets were also cautious, with Asian stocks mostly trading lower on Wednesday. Sentiment at home was also muted ahead of the expiry of derivative contracts on Thursday.

“Market will take its cues from the Fed meeting outcome. If Fed turns even a bit hawkish than that could drive people to take profits off the table,” said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.

“Also a few bank results have disappointed, and now it’ll be followed by other private and PSU (public sector) banks which may surprise the market on the negative side.”

The broader NSE index was 0.23 percent higher at 7,980.90 at 0816 GMT, after falling as much as 0.28 percent earlier in the session.

The BSE index gained 0.14 percent to 26,042.51.

Axis Bank shed 2 percent after the country’s third-biggest private sector lender by assets on Tuesday posted an unexpected fall in net profit and said it expected bad loans to rise in the current financial year.

Indian banks’ bad loans have surged in the past six months after an asset quality review ordered by the central bank as part of a clean-up exercise.

Next in cue are March-quarter earnings from ICICI Bank on April 29, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India on May 11 and May 27, respectively.

NHPC fell 6 percent after the government on Tuesday announced an 11.36 percent stake sale in the company to raise up to 28 billion rupees.

Among the gainers, telecom tower infrastructure provider Bharti Infratel rose 3.6 percent after the company’s board approved a buyback proposal. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)