a year ago
Indian shares hit more than 1-yr high; post 6th straight monthly gain
August 31, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Indian shares hit more than 1-yr high; post 6th straight monthly gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose to their highest in more than a year on Wednesday as a string of positive earnings results, including most recently from Whirlpool of India Ltd , lifted sentiment ahead of economic growth data later in the day.

The broader NSE index rose 0.48 percent to 8,786.20 after earlier hitting its highest since April 2015. It gained 1.7 percent in August, marking its sixth consecutive monthly gain.

The BSE index rose 0.39 percent to 28,452.17 after earlier hitting its highest since July 2015. It ended up 1.4 percent for the month.

For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

