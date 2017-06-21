* NSE index down 0.39 pct, BSE index 0.26 pct lower
* Nifty Financial Services Index down 0.17 pct
* Oil and Natural Gas Corp falls 2.31 pct
By Jessica Kuruthukulangara
June 21 - Indian shares fell on Wednesday, tracking Asian
peers, as investors waited for minutes of a policy meet by the
central bank to gauge the direction of interest rates in the
months ahead.
The minutes are likely to delve into details of interest
rates, with a high likelihood that more members softened their
inflation outlook, said DBS Group Research in a note.
The broader NSE index was down 0.37 percent at
9,618.25 as of 0600 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index
was 0.25 percent lower at 31,219.12.
"Markets are just consolidating after seeing a steep run-up,
as every now and then markets have hit fresh highs," said
Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president of research at SMC Global
Securities.
Oil explorers fell after global oil prices hit seven-month
lows, with Oil and Natural Gas Corp falling as much as
2.54 percent and Oil India down as much as 1.91
percent.
Airlines stocks however rose on expectations of lower jet
fuel prices, with Spicejet Ltd and Jet Airways
up about 2.5 percent, and InterGlobe Aviation
, parent of IndiGo Air, climbing 1.6 percent.
Price of aviation fuel is the biggest cost factor for
low-budget carriers.
Financial stocks also dragged the NSE index lower for the
second straight session, with the Nifty Financial Services Index
down as much as 0.5 percent.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose as much as 1.8 percent
after the government's Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust
of India (SUUTI) sold a 2.5 percent stake in the company for
more than 40 billion rupees ($619 million).
Plummeting oil prices put Asian investors on edge,
overshadowing a decision by U.S. index provider MSCI to
add mainland Chinese stocks to its global emerging markets
benchmark index.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)