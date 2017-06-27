* NSE index down 0.46 pct, BSE index 0.31 pct lower
* NIFTY PSU Bank index hits lowest in over 3 months
* State Bank of India down as much as 3.3 pct
By Jessica Kuruthukulangara
June 27 - India's NSE index fell for a fifth
straight session and touched a one-month low on Tuesday as
lenders took a hit following a report that the country's central
bank has demanded higher provisioning for loans submitted under
the insolvency process.
The Reserve Bank of India has asked banks to set aside at
least 50 percent of the loan amount for accounts referred to
bankruptcy courts, The Economic Times reported on Monday citing
two bankers familiar with the order. The move could hurt banks'
earnings to the tune of 500 billion rupees, it reported. bit.ly/2tgJkLG
Analysts expect government-owned banks to be the worst
affected as they hold the chunk of defaulted loans in the
country.
"PSU banks will be under pressure for some more time as
improvement in earnings for these banks will get delayed due to
higher provisioning requirement," said Siddharth Purohit, senior
research analyst at Angel Broking.
The broader NSE index was down 0.46 percent at
9,531.20 as of 0554 GMT, after touching its lowest since May 26,
while the benchmark BSE index was 0.31 percent lower at
31,041.95.
The NIFTY PSU Bank index slid as much as 3.5
percent to its lowest since March 24.
India's biggest lender State Bank of India declined
as much as 3.3 percent while Bank of Baroda Ltd fell as
much as 4.8 percent to its lowest since Jan. 23.
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd climbed as much as 3 percent
to its highest since March 24 after Jefferies analysts raised
price target on the stock to 780 rupees from 750 rupees and
maintained their "buy" rating.
(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by
Vyas Mohan)