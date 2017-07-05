* NSE index up 0.15 pct; BSE index 0.05 pct higher
* Reliance rises to highest since June 22
* Markets remain rangebound - analyst
By Vishal Sridhar
July 5 Indian shares were largely up on
Wednesday, with Reliance Industries and automakers
pushing the indexes slightly higher but a lack of clear drivers
capped broader advances in other sectors.
Though markets largely welcomed the unveiling of a unified
goods and services tax, other key events loom including the
start of earnings reports later this month.
Sentiment was also impacted as Asian markets were subdued as
simmering tensions on the Korean peninsula supported
safe-harbours. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan.
"The markets are rangebound," said Neeraj Dewan, director of
Quantum Securities.
"The positivity of GST is still not factored in by most
sectors which will take some time."
The broader NSE index was up 0.15 percent at
9,627.90, while the benchmark BSE index was 0.05
percent higher at 31,224.68, as of 0748 GMT.
Reliance Industries rallied for the third straight session
as analysts pointed to positive expectations on its quarterly
results, while Brent crude oil remained below $50 per
barrel. Reliance stock rose as much as 1.55 percent to its
highest since June 22.
Automakers rose on hopes that the GST would lower their tax
administration costs. Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd was
among the top percentage gainers on the Nifty index. It jumped
as much as 2.97 percent, its biggest intraday percentage gain in
over a month.
(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)