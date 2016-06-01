Indian shares hit 7-mth high on positive GDP data

* NSE index up 0.49 pct, BSE index up 0.43 pct

* GDP grows 7.9 pct y/y in March qtr

* Consumer non-cyclicals rally

June 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose to their strongest level since late October on Wednesday as firms reliant on consumer demand, such as cigarette maker ITC, advanced on data showing the economy grew faster than expected in the previous quarter.

India gathered momentum from January to March to extend its lead as the world's fastest growing large economy, with gross domestic product expanding at a stronger-than-expected rate of 7.9 percent, government data showed on Tuesday.

The strong headline number adds to optimism about India's economy, with shares gaining around 4 percent in May to become Asia's best performer last month on forecasts of an above average monsoon and upbeat earnings from blue chip companies.

Separately, a business survey showed manufacturing activity increased for a fifth consecutive month in May.

"I think the GDP data is basically one driving factor...and apart from GDP data it is the earnings growth and allocation of higher sum of money by global FIIs to local markets...all these three factors are definitely playing a role in bringing the market up now," said Deven Choksey, managing director at KR Choksey Securities.

"The GDP has started looking up mainly because of revival of the projects that were stalled in the economy earlier."

The broader NSE index rose 0.49 percent to 8,199.80 as of 0817 GMT, after earlier climbing as much as 0.68 percent to its strongest since Oct. 27.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.43 percent to 26,781.49, after rising earlier to its strongest since Oct. 30.

Shares of ITC and Hindustan Unilever rose more than 1 percent, after the GDP data showed consumer spending rose 8.3 pct in Jan-March from a year earlier.

Among other gainers, Axis Bank was up 0.64 percent after earlier hitting its highest since Oct. 26, as the Reserve Bank of India raised the limit for foreign shareholding in the country's third-biggest private lender to up to 62 percent from 49 percent.

Airline stocks fell after the government increased jet fuel prices by 9.2 percent. Jet Airways (India) Ltd slipped 2.20 percent, while InterGlobe Aviation Ltd lost 4.54 percent. (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)