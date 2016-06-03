FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares end flat; Idea Cellular slumps
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 3, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Indian shares end flat; Idea Cellular slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended steady on Friday, skidding from a 7-month high hit earlier in the session, as gains in agriculture-related stocks and automakers were offset by a slump in Idea Cellular Ltd.

The broader NSE index ended 0.02 percent higher at 8,220.80, but rose 0.76 percent this week to mark a second consecutive weekly gain. The benchmark BSE index ended unchanged at 26,843.03.

Both indexes had earlier hit their highest levels since late October.

Shares of Idea ended 11 percent down after Providence Equity Partners sold a 3.5 percent stake in the wireless provider. (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.