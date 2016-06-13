FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

Indian shares fall for third straight day; global factors weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a third consecutive session on Monday, tracking lower global markets on renewed worries about the impact of Britain's June 23 referendum on whether to leave the European Union and about upcoming central bank meetings.

The broader NSE index fell 0.73 percent to 8,110.60 after losing 1.25 percent in the previous two sessions.

The BSE index declined 0.90 percent to 26,396.77.

For midday report see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

