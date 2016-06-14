FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Indian shares end flat; banks gain
June 14, 2016

Indian shares end flat; banks gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended flat on Tuesday as caution prevailed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week and the Brexit referendum next week, but losses were contained as lenders advanced after the central bank eased stressed asset restructuring rules.

The BSE index ended flat at 26,395.71.

The broader NSE index lost 0.02 percent to end at 8,108.85. Volumes were far below the 30-day moving average.

However, State Bank of India rose 2.9 percent.

For midday report see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
