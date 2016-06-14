Indian shares end flat; banks gain

June 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended flat on Tuesday as caution prevailed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week and the Brexit referendum next week, but losses were contained as lenders advanced after the central bank eased stressed asset restructuring rules.

The BSE index ended flat at 26,395.71.

The broader NSE index lost 0.02 percent to end at 8,108.85. Volumes were far below the 30-day moving average.

However, State Bank of India rose 2.9 percent.

