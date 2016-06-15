Indian shares end higher, post biggest pct gain in about 3 weeks

June 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday, posting their biggest percentage gain in nearly three weeks, as investors felt the recent losses had been priced in, even as cautious sentiment persisted across the globe.

The BSE index rose 1.25 percent to 26,726.34, its biggest daily percentage gain since May 26, snapping a four-session losing streak.

The broader NSE index closed up 1.21 percent at 8206.60.

For the midday report, please see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)