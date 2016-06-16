FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Indian shares end lower as Brexit concerns persist
June 16, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

Indian shares end lower as Brexit concerns persist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, as negative sentiment persisted across the globe after the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve acknowledged concerns over Britain's likely exit from the European Union while keeping key policy rates steady.

The BSE index fell 0.75 percent to 26,525.46.

The broader NSE index was down 0.8 percent at 8,140.75, after falling as much as 1.6 percent earlier in the day.

For midday report see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

