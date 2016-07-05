Indian shares snap 6 sessions of gains; global cenbanks in focus

July 5 (Reuters) - India's NSE index retreated from a 10-month high and snapped six sessions of gains on Tuesday, as investors paused ahead of announcements by major central banks this week, including the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting.

The broader NSE index ended down 0.42 percent at 8,335.95, after rising nearly 3.5 percent in the past six sessions and hitting its highest since Aug. 20, 2015 on Monday.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.41 percent lower at 27,166.87.

Indian stock markets will be shut on Wednesday for a public holiday.

