FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indian shares snap 6 sessions of gains; global cenbanks in focus
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 5, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Indian shares snap 6 sessions of gains; global cenbanks in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - India's NSE index retreated from a 10-month high and snapped six sessions of gains on Tuesday, as investors paused ahead of announcements by major central banks this week, including the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting.

The broader NSE index ended down 0.42 percent at 8,335.95, after rising nearly 3.5 percent in the past six sessions and hitting its highest since Aug. 20, 2015 on Monday.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.41 percent lower at 27,166.87.

Indian stock markets will be shut on Wednesday for a public holiday.

For the midday report, click

Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.