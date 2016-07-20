FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end higher; pharma stocks gain
July 20, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Indian shares end higher; pharma stocks gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - India's NSE index rose for a second consecutive session to close at its highest in nearly a year as Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Aurobindo Pharma gained after getting approvals for generic versions of a blockbuster cholesterol drug in the U.S.

The approvals came after a U.S. judge on Tuesday refused to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the approval of generic versions of AstraZeneca's Crestor in the United States - a ruling that was seen favouring the rights of generics drug makers.

The broader NSE index gained 0.44 percent to 8,565.85, its highest close since Aug. 6.

The BSE index rose 0.46 percent to 27,915.89.

For midday report see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

