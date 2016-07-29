FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end lower, but up for fifth straight month
July 29, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Indian shares end lower, but up for fifth straight month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday, after investors booked profit in banks and financials with ICICI Bank the biggest drag on the NSE index ahead of its June-quarter earnings later in the day.

The NSE index notched up a 4.23 percent gain in July, the highest in four months, while the benchmark BSE index rose 3.9 percent. Both indexes are up for the fifth straight month.

The NSE index closed 0.32 percent down at 8,638.50 points while the BSE ended 0.56 percent down at 28,051.86 points.

For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
