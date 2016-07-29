Indian shares end lower, but up for fifth straight month

July 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday, after investors booked profit in banks and financials with ICICI Bank the biggest drag on the NSE index ahead of its June-quarter earnings later in the day.

The NSE index notched up a 4.23 percent gain in July, the highest in four months, while the benchmark BSE index rose 3.9 percent. Both indexes are up for the fifth straight month.

The NSE index closed 0.32 percent down at 8,638.50 points while the BSE ended 0.56 percent down at 28,051.86 points.

