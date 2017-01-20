FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 20, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 7 months ago

Indian shares fall 1 pct; Axis Bank slumps after results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell 1 percent on Friday to post their first weekly fall in four as Axis Bank slumped after it posted disappointing results, dragging down other lenders.

The broader NSE index closed down 1.02 percent at 8349.35, while the benchmark BSE index ended down 1 percent at 27,034.50.

The NSE index slipped around 0.6 percent for the week, while the BSE dropped 0.7 percent.

Axis Bank ended down 6.83 percent.

For midday report, click here (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

