3 months ago
India's BSE index hits record high; banks rally
May 25, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 3 months ago

India's BSE index hits record high; banks rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - India's BSE index hit a record high late in the session on Thursday as banks rallied on continued hopes of central bank and government action to tackle bad debt in the sector, with sentiment further boosted by gains in Asian shares.

The benchmark BSE index rose 1.48 percent to end at 30,750.03 points, after earlier climbing to a record high of 30,793.43.

Banking stocks surged, with the Nifty Bank Index rising as much as 3.25 percent to a record high.

For the mid-day report, click

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

