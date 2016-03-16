Indian shares bounce back to close higher; Fed eyed

March 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares clawed back losses to close higher on Wednesday, led by gains in beaten-down healthcare stocks such as Lupin and as a rise in crude oil prices propped up global markets.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.53 percent to end at 24,682.48, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.51 percent at 7,498.75.

The NSE had earlier fallen as much as 0.7 percent, as investors grew apprehensive ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting starting Wednesday.

Healthcare stocks such as Cipla gained 1.1 percent after falling as much as 2.3 percent on Tuesday, while Lupin shares rose 1.6 percent after shedding nearly 5 percent a day earlier.

