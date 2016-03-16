FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares bounce back to close higher; Fed eyed
#Financials
March 16, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Indian shares bounce back to close higher; Fed eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares clawed back losses to close higher on Wednesday, led by gains in beaten-down healthcare stocks such as Lupin and as a rise in crude oil prices propped up global markets.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.53 percent to end at 24,682.48, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.51 percent at 7,498.75.

The NSE had earlier fallen as much as 0.7 percent, as investors grew apprehensive ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting starting Wednesday.

Healthcare stocks such as Cipla gained 1.1 percent after falling as much as 2.3 percent on Tuesday, while Lupin shares rose 1.6 percent after shedding nearly 5 percent a day earlier.

For the midday report see (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
