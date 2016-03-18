Indian stocks jump over 1 pct; post third weekly gain

March 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Friday, posting their third successive weekly gain, as investors turned more positive on risk assets following the dovish stance by global central banks.

The benchmark BSE index rose 1.12 percent to end at 24,952.74, while the broader NSE index ended up 1.22 percent at 7,604.35.

Both the indexes have gained about 1 percent this week.

Foreign investors have bought a net $1.77 billion of shares so far in March, versus this year’s outflows of $1.1 billion.

Blue chips, which are heavily owned by foreign investors were among the leading gainers, with Infosys and State Bank of India up 2.7 percent and 2.6 percent respectively.

