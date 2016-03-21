FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian stocks rise more than 1 pct, banks lead
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 21, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Indian stocks rise more than 1 pct, banks lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Indian stocks rose to a near 11-week high on Monday as hopes increased the central bank could cut rates by as much as 50 basis points next month after the government slashed the country’s retail savings rate last week.

The benchmark BSE index rose 1.33 percent and closed at 25,285.37, while the broader NSE index ended up 1.31 percent at 7,704.25. Both indexes earlier hit their highest levels since Jan. 6.

Banks led the gains, with State Bank of India rising 2.9 percent and Punjab National Bank advancing 2.5 percent.

For the midday report see [nL3N16T1UK (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.