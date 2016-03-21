Indian stocks rise more than 1 pct, banks lead

March 21 (Reuters) - Indian stocks rose to a near 11-week high on Monday as hopes increased the central bank could cut rates by as much as 50 basis points next month after the government slashed the country’s retail savings rate last week.

The benchmark BSE index rose 1.33 percent and closed at 25,285.37, while the broader NSE index ended up 1.31 percent at 7,704.25. Both indexes earlier hit their highest levels since Jan. 6.

Banks led the gains, with State Bank of India rising 2.9 percent and Punjab National Bank advancing 2.5 percent.

