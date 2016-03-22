FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's BSE index gains 0.2 pct to post highest close in 11 weeks
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 22, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

India's BSE index gains 0.2 pct to post highest close in 11 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - India’s BSE index closed at its highest in 11 weeks on Tuesday, as hopes of aggressive rate cuts by India’s central bank offset both profit-taking and global uncertainty after two explosions tore through Brussels airport on Tuesday morning killing 13 people.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.18 percent to end at 25,330.49, its highest close since Jan. 6, clawing back from losses earlier in the day when it fell as much as 0.8 percent.

The broader NSE index gained 0.14 percent to close at 7,714.90.

For the midday report see (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.