India's BSE index gains 0.2 pct to post highest close in 11 weeks

March 22 (Reuters) - India’s BSE index closed at its highest in 11 weeks on Tuesday, as hopes of aggressive rate cuts by India’s central bank offset both profit-taking and global uncertainty after two explosions tore through Brussels airport on Tuesday morning killing 13 people.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.18 percent to end at 25,330.49, its highest close since Jan. 6, clawing back from losses earlier in the day when it fell as much as 0.8 percent.

The broader NSE index gained 0.14 percent to close at 7,714.90.

