Indian stocks post best gain in a month on Yellen's comments
March 30, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Indian stocks post best gain in a month on Yellen's comments

March 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares jumped 1.8 percent on Wednesday and posted their biggest single-day percentage rise in about a month, tracking gains throughout Asia after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen called for caution when raising U.S. interest rates.

The broader NSE index rose 1.82 percent to end at 7,735.20, marking its biggest single-day percentage gain since March 2. It had earlier gained as much as 1.9 percent.

The benchmark BSE index jumped 1.76 percent to close at 25,338.58. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

