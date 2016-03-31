FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian stocks end flat, but post best monthly gain since Jan 2012
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
March 31, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Indian stocks end flat, but post best monthly gain since Jan 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended unchanged on Thursday after a volatile session due to the expiry of monthly derivative contracts, but indexes still posted their best monthly gain in more than four years boosted by big overseas inflows.

The broader NSE index rose 0.04 percent to end at 7,738.40, after falling as much as 0.4 percent earlier. The index surged 10.75 percent in March, its best monthly gain since January 2012.

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.01 percent to close at 25,341.86, after gaining 10.2 percent this month.

For the midday report, see (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

