Indian shares end slightly higher after biggest drop in 2 mths

April 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended slightly higher on Wednesday, rebounding from their worst fall in nearly two months in the previous session, but broader sentiment remained cautious as companies gear up to report their quarterly earnings.

The broader NSE index rose 0.15 percent to 7,614.35, after falling more than 2 percent in the previous session, its biggest single-day percentage decline since Feb. 11.

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.07 percent to close at 24,900.63.

For the midday report, see