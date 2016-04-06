FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares end slightly higher after biggest drop in 2 mths
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 6, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Indian shares end slightly higher after biggest drop in 2 mths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended slightly higher on Wednesday, rebounding from their worst fall in nearly two months in the previous session, but broader sentiment remained cautious as companies gear up to report their quarterly earnings.

The broader NSE index rose 0.15 percent to 7,614.35, after falling more than 2 percent in the previous session, its biggest single-day percentage decline since Feb. 11.

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.07 percent to close at 24,900.63.

For the midday report, see

Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.