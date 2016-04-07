FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares fall to 3-week low; results in focus
April 7, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Indian shares fall to 3-week low; results in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell to a three-week low on Thursday as investors took gains off the table, continuing to book profits in recent outperformers as the upcoming quarterly reporting season is expected to be weak.

The benchmark BSE index shed 0.86 percent to close at 24,685.42, its lowest since March 17.

The broader NSE index fell 0.89 percent to 7,546.45. The index fell as much as 1 percent earlier in the session to its lowest level since March 18.

Indian share markets will remain open for trading on Friday, although currency and debt trading will be shut for a market holiday.

For the midday report, see (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
