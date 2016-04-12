Indian stocks rise for 2nd session on above-average monsoon forecast

April 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, led by companies with big rural sales such as Hero MotoCorp, which gained after the country’s only private weather forecaster said 2016 monsoon rains were likely to be above average.

The broader NSE index rose 0.49 percent to 7,708.95 points, while the benchmark BSE index rose 0.49 percent to 25,145.59 points.

Hero MotoCorp rose 2.52 percent.

For the midday report, see (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)