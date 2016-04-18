FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian stocks gain for 4th session on Infosys boost
April 18, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Indian stocks gain for 4th session on Infosys boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a fourth consecutive session on Monday as investors cheered software services firm Infosys’ upbeat revenue forecast and its third successive estimate-beating earnings on new client wins.

The broader NSE index rose 0.82 percent to end at 7,914.70. The index rose nearly 4 percent over the past three sessions.

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.74 percent to close at 25,816.36.

Indian stock markets will remain closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

For the midday report, see

Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

