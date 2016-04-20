FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end little changed in choppy trade
April 20, 2016

Indian shares end little changed in choppy trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed little changed on Wednesday after hitting their highest level in more than three months earlier in the session, as Tata Consultancy Services fell on weaker-than-expected margins, while Asian equities slipped following a drop in oil prices.

The broader NSE index ended flat at 7,914.75, after earlier rising as much as 0.5 percent to its highest level since Jan. 1. The benchmark BSE index gained 0.11 percent to close at 25,844.18.

Tata Consultancy Services declined 2.8 percent after the software services exporter’s fourth-quarter margins came in below expectations.

For the midday report, see (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

