India's BSE index edges higher for 6th straight session

April 21 (Reuters) - India’s benchmark BSE index edged up on Thursday, enough to lodge a sixth consecutive session of gains, as lenders rallied on a report that the central bank has trimmed the list of companies that needed bad loan provisioning.

The BSE index rose 0.14 percent to close at 25,880.38. However, the broader NSE index ended down 0.03 percent at 7,912.05.

Banking stocks were among the leading gainers, with State Bank of India and ICICI Bank jumping 3.8 percent and 6.3 percent respectively.

For the midday report, see (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)