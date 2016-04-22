FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares edge down after recent rally; post weekly gains
April 22, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Indian shares edge down after recent rally; post weekly gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged down on Friday, a day after hitting their highest levels this year, as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, but indexes still posted a near 1 percent weekly gain on the back of strong overseas flows.

The broader NSE index fell 0.16 percent to 7,899.30, posting a 0.6 percent gain for the week after hitting its highest since Dec. 2 on Thursday.

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.16 percent at 25,838.14, posting a weekly gain of 0.8 percent.

For the midday report, see (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
